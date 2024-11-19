Goldmedal Electricals partners with Pushpa 2, amplifying brand's core values

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 18th November, 2024: Following the release of the Pushpa 2 trailer, Goldmedal Electricals, one of India's leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) companies, announces its association with the film. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for Goldmedal, as it aligns the brand with the film's themes of resilience, determination, and overcoming challenges.

The Goldmedal brand has been seamlessly integrated into the movie, with the brand's products featuring in certain key scenes. This integration blends seamlessly, mirroring the film's themes, while also underscoring the reliability and resilience of Goldmedal products. This collaboration highlights Goldmedal’s dedication to support powerful narratives that inspire and resonate deeply with people.

“We are extremely excited to celebrate our association with the most anticipated films of the year- Pushpa 2,” said Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals. "This partnership showcases our commitment to aligning with strong stories. We are excited to use this collaboration to connect with our audience in new ways, enhancing our engagement and reinforcing the values we share with them."

Speaking about the association, Producer Mr. Y Ravi Shankar from Mythri Movie Makers, said "Pushpa 2 is a cinematic phenomenon that resonates with millions of viewers, not just in India but globally. We are thrilled to collaborate with Goldmedal, a brand celebrated for its world-class electrical products. Both the Pushpa franchise and Goldmedal share a common vision of pushing boundaries and delivering excellence, making this partnership a perfect blend of storytelling and innovation."





MENAFN19112024005232011781ID1108900390