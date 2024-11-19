DTEK To Update Power Outage Schedules Daily

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The DTEK Group (Ukraine's company) will adapt its power outage schedules based on daily changes in the energy system and update the information on them every day.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the DTEK Group via Telegram .

The schedule will consist of two zones: the "light" zone, where electricity is available, and the "dark" zone, where there is no electricity.

"We will publish the outage schedule daily. This will allow for more accurate planning of your time for the day," the company noted.

Old schedules with light-gray zones will remain on the distribution system operator's website and can still be used.

In case of any changes, DTEK will promptly inform the public via its Telegram channel.

As reported by Ukrinform, the hourly power outage schedules on Tuesday, November 19, will be in effect from 06:00 to 23:00.