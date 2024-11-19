DTEK To Update Power Outage Schedules Daily
Date
11/19/2024 12:10:42 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The DTEK Group (Ukraine's energy company) will adapt its power outage schedules based on daily changes in the energy system and update the information on them every day.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the DTEK Group via Telegram .
The schedule will consist of two zones: the "light" zone, where electricity is available, and the "dark" zone, where there is no electricity.
"We will publish the outage schedule daily. This will allow for more accurate planning of your time for the day," the company noted.
Old schedules with light-gray zones will remain on the distribution system operator's website and can still be used.
Read also: About 220
, 000 households without power following Russian attack
- Shmyhal
In case of any changes, DTEK will promptly inform the public via its Telegram channel.
As reported by Ukrinform, the hourly power outage schedules on Tuesday, November 19, will be in effect from 06:00 to 23:00.
MENAFN19112024000193011044ID1108899958
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.