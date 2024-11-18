Bolivian Opposition Leaders Arrested On Terrorism Charges

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) LA PAZ, Nov 19 (NNN-XINHUA) – Bolivian authorities have arrested two opposition leaders with ties to former president Evo Morales, on charges of and other crimes, local reported.

Peasant leaders Ramiro Cucho and Humberto Claros were arrested for allegedly inciting an uprising and were transferred to La Paz.

Police also raided the residence of the former of the Presidency, Juan Ramon Quintana, as part of an investigation into alleged acts of terrorism, but failed to arrest him.

Morales and other leaders, opposed to the government, have described the arrests as acts of“repression” and“political kidnapping,” arguing that the detention constitutes an attack on the freedom to protest.

The recent opposition-led protests that blocked roadways for 24 days caused multimillion-dollar losses to the country, said the police.


