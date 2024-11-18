SMS360 Launches New SDS Management Module: Access Safety Data Sheets In Just Two Clicks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Safety Management Systems, launched a new Safety Data Sheet (SDS) management tool to help companies organize, digitize, and simplify SDS management. With SMS360 SDS Management, users can access SDS's across multiple locations, straight from their computers or mobile devices. This allows workers to significantly decrease time spent chasing new SDSs from a binder and safety managers updating them!“Access to safety data sheets (SDSs) forms a core component of firms' compliance efforts,” Verdantix analyst Chris Sayers said.“At Verdantix, we are seeing a drive towards software functionality to streamline access to applicable SDSs. SMS360's newly released SDS Management module seeks to fulfill customers' desire for quick SDS access and the ability to search by location, name and other criteria.”Never get fined for an expired SDS again: SMS360 continuously sources the SDSs, updating them as soon as new versions are released. This ensures SDSs are always up-to-date in case of an inspection or audit and eliminates the need for employees to spend time checking SDS expiration dates.Access SDSs quickly in case of an accident, audit, or surprise inspection: OSHA requires SDSs to be readily available in case of a spill or other incident. SMS360 provides an external link that anyone can access-no login needed- to ensure compliance. SMS360 also organizes the SDS information, pulling the important information like First Aid rules to the top of the page, so it's easy to find.Gain quick, comprehensive search and export abilities.Never worry about losing a document again: Search SDSs by location, name, and other specific criteria. OSHA can fine companies that don't have old SDSs accessible. SMS360 ensures this won't happen by allowing users to access previous SDS versions and updates from prior years.Create, save, and print SDSs at any time: Users can even print their entire SDS library with the click of a button if needed.The SMS360 SDS Management module can be purchased as an add-on to the SMS360 risk management system, allowing companies to address all their safety needs in a one-stop solution.About SMS360SMS360 is a comprehensive risk and compliance management platform supporting businesses worldwide in managing industrial safety, operational safety, and environmental protection. By offering a centralized platform with robust document management, reporting tools, and incident response capabilities, SMS360 allows organizations to meet international regulatory requirements efficiently. SMS360's expansion into Spanish language support reaffirms its commitment to empowering companies with the tools and knowledge needed to enhance safety and sustainability in diverse markets.For more information about SMS360 and the availability of Spanish support, please visit , book a consultation, or contact Mike Spizzirri at ....

