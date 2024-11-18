Zelenska Visits Slovenia, Meets With Presidential Couple

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, kicked off her visit to Slovenia, where she met with the country's President, Natasa Pirc Musar, and her spouse, Ales Musar.

Zelenska reported this on , Ukrinform saw.

The President's spouse arrived at the invitation of the country's First Gentleman to participate in a meeting of the Enhancing Human Security Foundation, a humanitarian organization established by the Slovenian in 1998 to restore and develop states affected by conflicts. She was joined by Yuliia Svyridenko, First Deputy Prime and Minister of of Ukraine.

At the Foundation's meeting, Zelenska will present important projects dedicated to helping children and their families affected by war.

During the meeting with the presidential couple, the First Lady together with the minister expressed gratitude for the consistent assistance provided by Slovenia to Ukraine against the backdrop of the Russian invasion, thanking, in particular, for military support, participation in the first Peace Summit, and assistance in reconstruction.

The President's spouse noted Slovenia's firm position regarding Ukraine's membership in the European Union and expressed hope for support in the issue of Ukraine joining NATO.

"I warmly recall the visit of the President to Ukraine on a date that is symbolic to us, Constitution Day, June 28, 2024. And another sincere emotional moment will forever remain between Ukraine and Slovenia. Every year ahead of the anniversary of the invasion, as a sign of support and solidarity with Ukraine, the President of Slovenia records a video where she sings in Ukrainian: this year it was the song 'Oh, in the Cherry Orchard', last year it was 'Blooming of the Field'. It is so human and so touching. I thank the President for her efficiency and humanity," Zelenska said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in September, First Gentleman of Slovenia Ales Musar took part in the Fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen held in Kyiv. The main theme of the event was children's safety.

Photo: Olena Zelenska/Facebook