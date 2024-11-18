World Prematurity Ball Raises £40K For Special Care Babies

(MENAFN- Pressat) On Saturday 16th November, charity New Life Special Care Babies marked World Prematurity Day with its annual World Prematurity Ball at The Owners Club, Newbury Racecourse. The sell-out event was attended by 180 guests comprising regular supporters and fundraisers including neonatal staff from The Royal Berks Hospital, Reading and The Great Western Hospital, Swindon. Denise van Outen made a delightful surprise appearance.



The wonderful sum of £40k, topped last year's total. The money was raised through ticket sales, a live auction compered by comedian Aaron James, a silent auction and a raffle. One of the most popular auction lots was a set of four tickets to see Oasis which raised an incredible £10,000.

Dr Sarah Bates, Consultant Paediatrician & Neonatologist, GWH Swindon gave a wonderful presentation on the impact that New Life has had on preterm mortality in premature babies because of the state-of-the-art equipment it has funded over the years which currently stands at a total of £650,000.

The money raised will help fund a new ventilator for The Royal Berks Hospital and equipment for the Transitional Care Unit at The Great Western Hospital.