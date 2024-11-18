Lucid Bots Showcases Industry-Leading Sherpa Drone And Lavo Bot At ISSA 2024: Redefining Exterior And Surface Cleaning

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lucid Bots cleans a building.

Sherpa Cleaning Drone and Lavo Bot Surface Cleaning Robots for Groundskeeping, Hardscape and Exterior Maintenance

Lucid Bots AI Robots for Efficient and Safe Exterior Drone and Surface Cleaning Robots

Lucid Bots showcases Sherpa Drone & Lavo Bot at ISSA 2024, redefining exterior & surface cleaning for windows, facades, solar panels & hardscapes. Booth 1052.

- Andrew Ashur, CEO and Founder of Lucid BotsCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lucid Bots, a leader in advanced robotic cleaning technology, is thrilled to announce its participation in this year's ISSA Show, held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, November 19 - 21. At Booth 1052, Lucid Bots will be showcasing its flagship Sherpa Cleaning Drone , designed for exterior cleaning of windows, building facades, and solar panels, alongside the Lavo Bot, a robotic surface cleaner engineered for hardscape applications like sidewalks, parking lots, plazas, and other large ground-level areas.The Sherpa Cleaning Drone redefines the capabilities of exterior cleaning. Equipped with up to 4,500 PSI of power and delivering up to 12 gallons per minute (GPM), the Sherpa Drone provides an exceptionally powerful and efficient cleaning solution for high-rise buildings and expansive structures. Its advanced drone technology enables it to safely reach and clean difficult-to-access areas, eliminating the need for costly scaffolding or lifting systems. This cutting-edge cleaning system helps facilities maintain a polished exterior, enhancing property aesthetics and safety with minimized operational risks and reduced labor requirements.Complementing the Sherpa Drone, the Lavo Bot Surface Cleaner brings precision and consistency to cleaning hardscape surfaces, such as sidewalks, plazas, and arenas. This robotic solution offers businesses an effective method for large-area cleaning that not only reduces environmental impact but also ensures a higher standard of cleanliness for heavily trafficked outdoor spaces. Together, the Sherpa Drone and Lavo Bot represent a new era of high-performance, environmentally conscious cleaning solutions that elevate safety and efficiency for commercial spaces.“Lucid Bots is excited to bring the latest advancements in cleaning robotics to ISSA,” said Andrew Ashur, CEO and Founder.“Our technology empowers businesses to enhance their facility maintenance with solutions that prioritize safety, efficiency, and sustainability. At ISSA, we look forward to connecting with industry leaders and demonstrating how our products are setting new standards in exterior and surface cleaning.”Lucid Bots has customers across the globe, including franchises like Homefront Brands and Window Hero, large educational institutions such as the University of Richmond and UC Davis, and leaders in rental equipment, solar energy, and family entertainment. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 1052 for live demonstrations and to explore how Lucid Bots' cutting-edge technology is transforming the standards of commercial cleaning. Lucid Bots will also have representatives available for media interviews and product discussions.About Lucid BotsFounded in 2018, Lucid Bots Inc. is an AI robotics company committed to uplifting humanity by building the world's most intuitive, productive, and responsible robots that can perform dangerous and demanding tasks. Headquartered in Charlotte, the company engineers, manufactures, and supports its products domestically, including the Sherpa, a cleaning drone, and the Lavo Bot, a pressure-washing robot. Lucid Bots' products are elevating safety and efficiency for a growing number of customers worldwide. Lucid is a Y Combinator-backed company, with investments from Cubit Capital, Idea Fund Partners, Danu Ventures, and others. In May 2024, Lucid Bots raised $9 million in Series A funding and was recently named a member of the NVIDIA Inception Program, designed to help startups evolve faster through cutting-edge technology, opportunities to connect with venture capitalists, and access to the latest technical resources.

Lucid Bots, Reshaping Exterior Cleaning

