Zelensky Visits Pokrovsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited one of the most intense frontline areas – the city of Pokrovsk.

This was reported by the Head of State on Telegram , as relayed by Ukrinform.

"Pokrovsk. I visited the location of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade which is defending the city. I spoke with the defenders and presented them with awards. This is a tense and challenging direction. It is only thanks to the strength of our warriors that the East has not been completely occupied by Russia. The enemy is confronted every day," Zelensky shared.

While presenting the awards, the President thanked the soldiers who are holding the front line. "Without you, Ukraine would certainly not stand. I am grateful for your courage and experience," said the President.

As reported by the General Staff, on November 17, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 32 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector.