(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. AED is set to grow at a 2.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, driven by state laws requiring AEDs in high-risk areas like and gyms. These regulations enhance public safety, boost demand, and offer tax incentives for compliance, promoting AED installations and increasing SCA survival rates.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automated external defibrillator (AED) market is expected to experience substantial growth, reaching an estimated USD 2,097.1 million by 2034, up from USD 1,330.3 million in 2024. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034, this market expansion underscores the increasing importance of accessible, life-saving technology in response to rising cases of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) worldwide.

Automated external defibrillators are critical in resuscitating individuals experiencing SCA, a condition often exacerbated by sedentary lifestyles and increasing health risks. These sophisticated medical devices can analyze heart rhythms and, when necessary, administer electric shocks to restore normal rhythm. The rising prevalence of lifestyle-related health conditions that contribute to sudden cardiac incidents is a major driver for the AED market's growth, as healthcare providers and public institutions strive to equip more locations with these vital devices.

Manufacturers are responding to this demand by continuously advancing AED technology and launching new products. Key players are prioritizing user-friendly designs that enable even untrained individuals to operate the devices confidently in emergency situations, a crucial factor in enhancing public access to emergency care . These innovations align with industry efforts to expand product portfolios, reinforcing AEDs as accessible, effective solutions in the face of cardiovascular emergencies.

As healthcare organizations, workplaces, schools, and public venues adopt AEDs to protect their communities, the market is set to witness strong growth in the coming decade. This trend signifies a promising outlook for advancements in emergency healthcare technology, reinforcing AEDs as indispensable tools in combating the global incidence of sudden cardiac arrest.

Key Takeaways:



The global automated external defibrillator (AED) market is projected to grow from USD 1,330.3 million in 2024 to USD 2,097.1 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Regional Growth Highlights :



United States : Expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2024 to 2034.



Canada : Anticipated CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period.



United Kingdom : Projected CAGR of 6.0%, indicating robust growth in AED adoption.



Germany : Expected to see steady growth with a CAGR of 3.7%.



India : Anticipated to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 8.3%, reflecting increasing healthcare investments.



China : Foreseen as a high-growth market with an expected CAGR of 8.9%.

South Korea : Projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9%, driven by advancements in healthcare infrastructure. Increased awareness of cardiac health, growing healthcare investments, and government initiatives to expand AED accessibility are contributing to market expansion globally.

“Automated external defibrillators are not only saving lives but are also transforming emergency medical response in public spaces, With more user-centric features and widespread availability, AEDs are enabling communities to respond swiftly and effectively to cardiac emergencies, empowering individuals to play an active role in life-saving interventions.” said opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape of the Automated External Defibrillator Industry:

Leading companies like Zoll Medical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker, and NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION hold significant market shares due to their extensive product portfolios and advanced technologies.

In addition to these leaders, other key players in the market are actively pursuing strategies such as strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and expanding their global reach. These strategies, along with a growing focus on diversifying product offerings, are driving competitiveness across the industry. Furthermore, evolving regulations aimed at enhancing public health and safety are expected to contribute to market growth in the near future.

Recent Developments in the Automated External Defibrillator Market:



In October 2024, Avive Solutions Inc. partnered with ADS, a key procurement provider for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Federal Government.

In October 2024, ZOLL, an Asahi Kasei company, received EU Medical Device Regulation 2017/745 approval for its ZOLL AED Plus defibrillator. In February 2024, SCHILLER introduced the FRED easy G2, a new automated external defibrillator, to the market.



Key Players of the Automated External Defibrillator Industry:



Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

FUKUDA DENSHI

Schiller AG

Metrax GmbH

Avive Solutions, Inc.

MEDIANA CO., Ltd.

Progetti Medical Equipment Solutions

Bexen

Corpuls

CU Medical Systems, Inc.

Promed Technology Co., Limited INNOMED MEDICAL INC.

Browse full Report:

Automated External Defibrillator Market Segmentation:

By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is segregated into semi-automated external defibrillator and automated external defibrillator

By Modality:

In terms of modality, the industry is segregated into professional use automated external defibrillators and public access automated external defibrillators

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is segmented into healthcare settings (hospitals, clinics, long term care centers, ambulatory surgical centers, emergency medical services (EMS), independent catheterization labs and urgent care centers) and public access (airports, train stations, shopping malls, hypermarket & supermarket, sports arenas/stadiums, schools & colleges, gymnasiums, corporate office buildings, home care settings, parks, hotels & restaurants and others)

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East, and Africa have been covered in the report.

French Translation

marché mondial des défibrillateurs externes automatisés (DEA) devrait connaître une croissance substantielle, atteignant environ 2 097,1 millions USD d'ici 2034, contre 1 330,3 millions USD en 2024. Avec un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) prévu de 4,7 % sur la période de prévision de 2024 à 2034, cette expansion du marché souligne l'importance croissante d'une technologie accessible et salvatrice en réponse à l'augmentation des cas d'arrêt cardiaque soudain (ACS) dans le monde.

Les défibrillateurs externes automatisés sont essentiels pour réanimer les personnes souffrant d'ACS, une condition souvent exacerbée par les modes de vie sédentaires et les risques croissants pour la santé. Ces appareils médicaux sophistiqués peuvent analyser les rythmes cardiaques et, si nécessaire, administrer des chocs électriques pour rétablir un rythme normal. La prévalence croissante des problèmes de santé liés au mode de vie qui contribuent à des incidents cardiaques soudains est un moteur majeur de la croissance du marché des DEA, alors que les prestataires de soins de santé et les institutions publiques s'efforcent d'équiper davantage d'emplacements avec ces appareils vitaux.

Les fabricants répondent à cette demande en faisant continuellement progresser la technologie des DEA et en lançant de nouveaux produits. Les principaux acteurs privilégient les conceptions conviviales qui permettent, même aux personnes non formées, d'utiliser les appareils en toute confiance dans des situations d'urgence, un facteur crucial pour améliorer l'accès du public aux soins d'urgence. Ces innovations s'alignent sur les efforts de l'industrie pour élargir les portefeuilles de produits, renforçant ainsi les DEA en tant que solutions accessibles et efficaces face aux urgences cardiovasculaires.

(( Les défibrillateurs externes automatisés sauvent non seulement des vies, mais transforment également les interventions médicales d'urgence dans les espaces publics. Avec des fonctionnalités plus centrées sur l'utilisateur et une disponibilité généralisée, les DEA permettent aux communautés de répondre rapidement et efficacement aux urgences cardiaques, permettant aux individus de jouer un rôle actif dans les interventions qui sauvent des vies )), a déclaré Sabyasachi Ghosh Vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI) .

Alors que les organisations de soins de santé, les lieux de travail, les écoles et les lieux publics adoptent les DEA pour protéger leurs communautés, le marché devrait connaître une forte croissance au cours de la prochaine décennie. Cette tendance laisse entrevoir des perspectives prometteuses pour les progrès de la technologie des soins de santé d'urgence, renforçant les DEA en tant qu'outils indispensables dans la lutte contre l'incidence mondiale de l'arrêt cardiaque soudain.

Principaux points à retenir :



Le marché mondial des défibrillateurs externes automatisés (DEA) devrait passer de 1 330,3 millions USD en 2024 à 2 097,1 millions USD d'ici 2034, avec un TCAC de 4,7 % au cours de la période de prévision.

Faits saillants de la croissance régionale :



États-Unis : La croissance devrait atteindre un TCAC de 2,5 % de 2024 à 2034.



Canada : TCAC prévu de 2,8 % au cours de la période de prévision.



Royaume-Uni : TCAC prévu de 6,0 %, indiquant une croissance robuste de l'adoption des DEA.



Allemagne : Croissance attendue régulière avec un TCAC de 3,7 %.



Inde : La croissance devrait croître rapidement à un TCAC de 8,3 %, reflétant l'augmentation des investissements dans les soins de santé.



Chine : Prévu comme un marché à forte croissance avec un TCAC attendu de 8,9 %.

Corée du Sud : La croissance devrait atteindre un TCAC de 7,9 %, grâce aux progrès réalisés dans les infrastructures de santé. La sensibilisation accrue à la santé cardiaque, les investissements croissants dans les soins de santé et les initiatives gouvernementales visant à élargir l'accessibilité des DEA contribuent à l'expansion du marché mondial.

Paysage concurrentiel de l'industrie des défibrillateurs externes automatisés :

Des entreprises de premier plan telles que Zoll Medical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker et NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION détiennent des parts de marché importantes en raison de leurs vastes portefeuilles de produits et de leurs technologies avancées.

En plus de ces leaders, d'autres acteurs clés du marché poursuivent activement des stratégies telles que des partenariats stratégiques, des acquisitions et l'expansion de leur portée mondiale. Ces stratégies, ainsi que l'accent croissant mis sur la diversification de l'offre de produits, stimulent la compétitivité de l'industrie. De plus, l'évolution de la réglementation visant à améliorer la santé et la sécurité publiques devrait contribuer à la croissance du marché dans un avenir proche.

Développements récents sur le marché des défibrillateurs externes automatisés :



En octobre 2024, Avive Solutions Inc. s'est associée à ADS, un fournisseur d'approvisionnement clé du département de la Défense des États-Unis (DoD) et du gouvernement fédéral.

En octobre 2024, ZOLL, une société d'Asahi Kasei, a reçu l'approbation du règlement européen 2017/745 sur les dispositifs médicaux pour son défibrillateur ZOLL AED Plus. En février 2024, SCHILLER a lancé sur le marché le FRED easy G2, un nouveau défibrillateur externe automatisé.



Principaux acteurs de l'industrie des défibrillateurs externes automatisés :



Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

FUKUDA DENSHI

Schiller AG

Metrax GmbH

Avive Solutions, Inc.

MEDIANA CO., Ltd.

Solutions d'équipement médical Progetti

Bexen

Corpuls

CU Medical Systems, Inc.

Promed Technology Co., Limitée INNOMED MEDICAL INC.

Segmentation du marché des défibrillateurs externes automatisés :

Par produit :

En termes de produit, l'industrie est séparée entre défibrillateur externe semi-automatisé et défibrillateur externe automatisé

Par modalité :

En termes de modalité, l'industrie est séparée entre les défibrillateurs externes automatisés à usage professionnel et les défibrillateurs externes automatisés accessibles au public

Par utilisateur final :

En termes d'utilisateur final, l'industrie est segmentée en établissements de soins de santé (hôpitaux, cliniques, centres de soins de longue durée, centres de chirurgie ambulatoire, services médicaux d'urgence (EMS), laboratoires de cathétérisme indépendants et centres de soins d'urgence) et en accès public (aéroports, gares, centres commerciaux, hypermarchés et supermarchés, arènes/stades sportifs, écoles et collèges, gymnases, immeubles de bureaux d'entreprise, établissements de soins à domicile, etc.). parcs, hôtels et restaurants et autres)

Par région :

Les principaux pays d'Amérique du Nord, d'Amérique latine, d'Europe occidentale, d'Europe de l'Est, d'Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, d'Asie de l'Est, du Moyen-Orient et d'Afrique ont été couverts par le rapport.

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

