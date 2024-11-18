Russia ratifies wide-scale attacks on Ukraine

(MENAFN) Russia has confirmed conducting extensive overnight strikes on Ukraine, targeting key energy and military-industrial facilities, according to the Russian of Defense. The statement released on Sunday stated that the attack involved long-range air- and sea-based missiles as well as drones, and focused on energy infrastructure that supports Ukraine’s defense industry and military production. While the Ministry claimed all designated targets were hit, further details on the damage caused have not been disclosed.



Ukrainian and officials had earlier reported a series of across various regions, which led to the national power company implementing emergency blackouts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the assault as involving “about 120 missiles, including hypersonic ones,” along with 90 drones. Zelensky also claimed that Ukrainian air defenses intercepted more than 140 incoming targets, though he acknowledged that some facilities were still damaged.



In the southern city of Nikolaev, two people were killed and six others injured, while power outages were reported in the Volyn region and disruptions to water services occurred in Odessa. Explosions were also reported in the Vinnytsia and Lviv regions.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga labeled the strike as one of the largest aerial attacks on Ukraine, suggesting it was a direct response from Russia to recent diplomatic interactions, particularly a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Moscow has justified its strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as retaliation for alleged Ukrainian attacks on Russian critical infrastructure, with the Kremlin insisting that civilian targets are not the intended focus, and that the objective is to disrupt Ukraine’s military capabilities and supply chains.

