(MENAFN) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has stated that Americans are unable to openly discuss the flaws in the U.S. healthcare system on mainstream media, and must instead turn to Russian television to voice their concerns. In an August 2020 interview with RT DE in Berlin, Kennedy described RT America as the "only station" where he felt free to speak out about the U.S. healthcare system's shortcomings, particularly its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Kennedy, often criticized as an “anti-vaxxer,” has consistently denied those labels, emphasizing that his opposition lies not with vaccines themselves but with the administration of drugs that have not undergone adequate safety testing. He argued that the U.S. vaccine industry, shaped by Cold War-era policies, was built as part of a “quasi-military” public health system designed to protect against biological attacks. He contended that vaccine regulations were designed to allow pharmaceutical companies to bypass safety protocols, thus enabling faster vaccine deployment during emergencies but also incentivizing profit-driven decisions at the expense of public health.



Kennedy claimed that such views were censored in the U.S. media. “I’m not allowed to talk about that on American TV… I do talk about it on RT America – it’s the only station that lets me talk about it,” he said. He also pointed out the irony that a Russian TV station appeared more willing to broadcast controversial opinions than American networks, which he argued were largely controlled by the pharmaceutical industry. Kennedy noted that since the U.S. passed a law in 1997 allowing pharmaceutical companies to advertise prescription drugs on television, the influence of Big Pharma on media has been pervasive. He highlighted that in U.S. news programs, the majority of advertisements are for pharmaceutical products, which he believes skewed the content and promoted drug consumption, even as the U.S. continues to experience some of the worst health outcomes in the developed world.



He further criticized the widespread use of pharmaceutical drugs in the U.S., which he claimed have become the third-leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer. According to Kennedy, the public is largely unaware of the dangers of drug dependency because of censorship and media control, and thus, many people are not questioning the substances being given to children. He argued that in order to expose the truth, Americans are forced to turn to foreign outlets like RT.

