EU`s Borrell says Israel demolishing Western-guided world order

(MENAFN) The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has called for decisive action against Israel in response to the ongoing human rights violations in Gaza. In a statement released on Friday, Borrell warned that Israel's military actions risk undermining the "rules-based international order" established by the West, potentially sparking a "ripple effect of crises" across Europe.



Borrell condemned Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which has led to widespread Palestinian displacement, and warned that the actions are increasingly seen as ethnic cleansing. He also expressed concern over the Israeli military's operations beyond Gaza, particularly in Lebanon, where the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have reportedly destroyed 30 villages.



While Israel's actions were initially framed as self-defense following a deadly Hamas attack in October 2023, Borrell argued that they now appear more as acts of revenge. The ongoing military operations have claimed over 40,000 lives in Gaza, with more than 90,000 people injured, according to health authorities in the region.



Borrell emphasized that Israel’s disregard for international appeals has led to growing international criticism, including the threat of sanctions. The European Union has seen its support for Israel wane as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens. Borrell warned that the situation in the Middle East could lead to a "ripple effect" in Europe, with serious consequences in terms of migration, security, and social stability.



He also suggested that the EU must take stronger action, including a ban on imports from Israeli settlements and a suspension of political dialogue with Israel. These measures will be discussed by EU foreign ministers next week. Borrell stressed that Israel must face meaningful consequences for its actions in Gaza and the broader region.

