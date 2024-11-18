Sri Lanka's New Cabinet Of Ministers Sworn In Before Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Newly appointed Cabinet of Sri Lanka sworn in on Monday before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The Daily Mirror of Sri Lanka said that the 21-member Cabinet comprising old and fresh politicians sworn in today and is expected to address the Island nation's much needed economic and other issues and start a new path toward coexistence and sustainable development. Prime Harini Amarasuriya was retained in the new Cabinet as Prime Minister and she will be handling of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education. This shows the importance the new government gives to education, training, and empowering the workforce. President Dissanayake has retained the Ministries of Defense, Finance and Economic Development and the Digital Economy while Vijitha Herath will continues as the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Addressing the new Cabinet, President Dissanayake reminded the huge responsibility of the ministers and appealed to know the limits of their powers. He stated that most of the ministers are new to the cabinet as well as to parliament. "We will not abuse the large power given to us, make no mistake about it. We trust you will uphold that there will be limits to the power. For decades you fought hard in our battles to gain power. We were judged before the elections on our correct political slogans and political path. But from now on, we will be judged as to how we act true to our slogans," the President told the Cabinet.

The left leaning party of Dissanayake won the recently concluded Parliament Elections securing 159 out of 255 seats in the Parliament. The new government is facing huge challenges especially in the economic sector as the former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced by popular protests to resign due to acute economic crisis in 2022. (end) atk

MENAFN18112024000071011013ID1108896360