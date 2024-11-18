Harini Amarasuriya: Sri Lanka's New Prime Minister

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) 18th Nov (newsin) – Harini Amarasuriya, appointed Prime of Sri Lanka on September 24, 2024, has made history as the first prime minister from the National People's Power (NPP) party and the third woman to hold this prestigious position. Her rise to leadership underscores her commitment to educational reform, social justice, and national unity, setting a transformative tone for Sri Lanka's future.

Born on March 6, 1970, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Harini Amarasuriya's academic journey is a testament to her passion for social sciences. After completing her early education at Bishop's College in Colombo, she pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology at Hindu College, University of Delhi, through an Indian government scholarship. She later earned advanced degrees: a Master's in Applied and Development Anthropology from Macquarie University and a PhD in Social Anthropology from the University of Edinburgh. Her robust academic foundation laid the groundwork for her career in advocating for social equity and human rights.

Amarasuriya began her career as a community health worker with Nest Sri Lanka, focusing on grassroots social work. She joined the Open University of Sri Lanka in 2011 as a senior lecturer, contributing significantly to the fields of human rights and ethics. As a key member of the Federation of University Teachers' Association (FUTA), she championed better working conditions for academic professionals, demonstrating her dedication to ethical governance and institutional reform.

In 2020, Amarasuriya entered politics as a National List Member of Parliament representing the NPP. She quickly became a vocal advocate for increased government investment in education, urging the allocation of 6% of GDP to ensure equitable access to quality education for all Sri Lankans. Her progressive views on gender equality, LGBTQ+ rights, and reconciliation among Sri Lanka's diverse communities reflect her broader vision for an inclusive society.

Taking office as Prime Minister, Amarasuriya has embraced multiple ministerial portfolios, including Justice, Health, Education, Trade, and Industries. Her ambitious mandates focus on:



Implementing Educational Reforms: Ensuring equitable and depoliticized access to quality education.

Promoting Gender Equality: Advocating for greater representation of women and marginalized groups.

Strengthening National Unity: Bridging ethnic divides to foster reconciliation and harmony. Advancing Human Rights: Ensuring social justice and ethical governance at every level.

Amarasuriya's appointment has drawn attention not only for her policy positions but also for her efforts to promote inclusivity and ethical governance. Her emphasis on educational reform, gender equality, and the protection of human rights aims to address long-standing systemic issues in Sri Lanka.

However, her leadership faces scrutiny as she navigates the challenges of coalition politics and implements reforms in a politically polarized environment. Critics and supporters alike will be watching closely as her government seeks to deliver on its promises while maintaining transparency and accountability.