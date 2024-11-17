Russian Army Loses 11,990 Troops In Ukraine In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 11,990 Russian invaders and 1,731 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment over the past week.

Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Pavliuk announced this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“During the week of November 10-17, 2024, the enemy's losses amounted to about 11,990 troops. Russian forces suffered significant losses of weapons/military equipment: 101 tanks, 295 armored combat vehicles, 276 artillery systems, 7 MLRS, 3 air defense systems, 638 vehicles, 49 units of special equipment,” Pavliuk wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 17, 2024, amounted to about 720,880 troops, including 1,640 invaders killed or wounded in the previous day.