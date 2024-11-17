Jordan King, PM Discuss Ties, Regional Issues

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan welcomed Sunday in Amman HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani.

At the beginning of the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's greetings and wishes of good and happiness to King Abdullah II and continued progress and prosperity to brotherly Jordanian people.

For his part, King Abdullah II entrusted HE Sheikh Mohammed to convey his greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to His Highness the Amir and further progress and prosperity to the Qatari people.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral co-operation relations and ways to boost them along with the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, especially the facilitation of an obstacle-free humanitarian and relief aid access to all areas of the Strip.

They also took stock of several topics of common interest.

