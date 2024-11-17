Rescuers Remove Part Of Missile That Hit Apartment Building In Kyiv
Date
11/17/2024 9:10:32 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine removed part of an enemy missile that hit an apartment building in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv.
That is according to the State Emergency Service , Ukrinform reports.
“Using a crane, the capital's emergency services, together with the pyrotechnic unit from the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, removed part of the missile that hit a five-story residential building during the morning attack,” the statement says.
The missile fragments were handed over to the relevant units for further examination.
As Ukrinform reported, two women were injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv on Sunday, November 17.
Photo: SES
