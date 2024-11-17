Kuwait Amir Congratulates Oman On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on Sunday sent a cable of congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tareq of Oman on the occasion of his country's 54th national day.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir commended the solid and historical ties between Kuwait and Oman as well as the outstanding achievements that Oman has accomplished under the wise leadership of the Sultan.

His Highness the Amir also wished the Sultan of Oman good and further progress and prosperity for his country under his wise leadership. (end) aai

