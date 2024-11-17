Artistic Gymnastics Coaches Course Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The five-day artistic gymnastics coaches course, organised by the Qatar Gymnastics Federation (QGF) in cooperation with the Asian federation, successfully concluded with the participation of 26 coaches representing 9 countries from Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar, India, Iran, Bangladesh, Jordan and Qatar.

The closing ceremony and honouring of the participating delegations were held in the gymnastics training hall in Al Laqta in the presence of QGF President Ali Al Hitmi and participants in the Asian course.

The participants, both coaches and experts from International Gymnastics Federation, praised the wonderful organization of the course and their presence Qatar, which they wished to return to again in other tournaments and courses.

Certificates of participation were awarded to the trainees in the presence of Eric Bishrwan, an international gymnastics expert.

Al Hitmi said that the course is of great importance to the Asian federation as it hosts coaches and players from Asia, looking forward to the latest technologies, new training and technical programs, as well as new regulations and laws.

Al Hitmi pointed out that the course achieved many gains for the coaches and participants in its activities, and we were keen to develop the technical level of our coaches, which will of course be reflected in achieving the goals of the Qatar Gymnastics Federation in expanding the base of the game in different age groups at the level of boys and girls in the coming period.