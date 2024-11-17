Germany restricts Russian gas from ports

(MENAFN) The German Ministry of Economics has directed state-owned terminals to reject shipments of Russian liquefied (LNG), according to a report by the Times on Thursday. Although the EU has banned the re-exportation of Russian LNG, imports for use within the EU remain unaffected.



This instruction followed a notification from Deutsche Terminal to the Berlin government, stating that its floating regasification and storage unit in Brunsbuttel was scheduled to receive a Russian delivery on Sunday.



In a letter from the ministry dated November 6, the German Economy Ministry instructed Deutsche Energy Terminal “not to accept any deliveries of Russian LNG.” The ministry explained that the order was necessary to protect the country’s “overriding public interests.”



The letter also emphasized that accepting Russian LNG would contradict the original purpose of the LNG terminal, which was to make Germany and the EU “independent of Russian gas.”

