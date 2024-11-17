Iran’s pistachio exports reach USD2.2B in 7 months

(MENAFN) In the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21), Iran’s agricultural sector saw significant growth, with exports reaching USD2.2 billion, a 28 percent increase in value compared to the same period last year. A major contributor to this growth was pistachio exports, which totaled USD614 million. The country exported 3.8 million tons of agricultural products, marking a 16 percent rise in weight year-on-year. This boost reflects Iran’s expanding presence in global agricultural markets, despite broader economic challenges.



In the first half of this year (March 20-September 21), agricultural exports had already surged 26 percent in value, amounting to USD1.7 billion, and increased by 20 percent in weight. This performance showcases the sector's strong recovery and resilience. The country’s ongoing efforts to diversify its export products are evident, with pistachios, a key agricultural export, playing a central role in this growth.



Looking back to the previous Iranian calendar year, agricultural and foodstuff exports grew by 22.5 percent, with Iranian producers managing to export approximately USD6.3 billion worth of products. This performance marks a continued upward trajectory for Iran’s agricultural sector, which has been a key focus of the country’s trade strategy.



The rise in agricultural exports demonstrates the increasing competitiveness of Iranian products on the global stage, particularly in sectors such as pistachios, fruits, and other key staples. As Iran focuses on expanding its agricultural output and market reach, the sector is expected to continue playing a central role in the country's economic growth.

