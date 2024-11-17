3 People Killed In Afghanistan Last Week

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Last week Iran said it would extradite 1,000 Afghan prisons to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Zalmay Khalilzad said that the United States of America (USA) and the IEA may forge relationships based on the Doha Agreement and UN Secretary-General António Guterres asked countries to accelerate efforts for the prevention of climate disasters.

Last week's major developments:



Accelerate efforts for the prevention of climate disasters: UN SG Guterres

Afghanistan is among the top 10 most climate-affected countries and should be supported: UNOCHA

Ikramuddin Kamel appointed Afghanistan's Counsel General in India's Mumbai City

IEA recognition is linked with women's participation in the society: Washington

Donald Trump and IEA may forge relationships based on the Doha Agreement: Khalilzad

Iran will extradite 1,000 Afghan prisoners to the IEA in two months

Pakistan army faces threat from Afghanistan: Pakistan's defense minister's claim Afghanistan is not a threat to anyone, Pakistan should domestically address its issues: IEA

Casualties:

Last week, three people were killed in different incidents in Afghanistan.

Unidentified gunmen have killed two people in Baghlan and Jawzjan provinces while a man was killed in Uruzgan province due to a clash on a piece of land.

Note: These figures are based on reports reaching Pajhwok Afghan News. Some incidents may have gone unreported or sources could have provided incorrect figures.

Three people were killed in Afghanistan in the previous week.

Before the regime change in 2021, hundreds of civilians, insurgents and security forces would be killed and maimed every week.

Interaction with new US administration:

Suhail Shaheen, IEA Political Office head in Qatar, said that the acting Afghan government hoped for improvement in relationships with the new US administration.

He said that Donald Trump was a realistic person and hoped that he would be realistic in addressing the existing challenges.

Deputy Acting Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai said that the acting Afghan government hoped that the US would reconsider its existing policy towards Afghanistan.

Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, deputy acting prime minister for political affairs, said that IEA wanted cordial relationships with all countries in the framework of Islamic rules and regulations.

But according to reports White House Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the IEA government would not be recognized until it continued to keep half of its population in isolation and denied their social integration.

This comes when IEA repeatedly said that women's rights were protected in the framework of Islamic Sharia Law and other countries should not interfere in the internal matters of Afghanistan.

UN Climate Change Conference - COP29

Last week, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) was started in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan and will continue till November 22. Nearly 200 Representatives and experts, including a delegation from the IEA attended the conference.

Mawlavi Matiulhaq Khales, head of the Afghanistan Environmental Protection Agency (AEPA), on the head of a technical delegation, has traveled to Azerbaijan to participate in the COP29. In this conference, matters related to environmental protection and climate change, strengthening cooperation with the world, Afghanistan's access to the existing financial mechanisms in the area of climate change, and the IEA demands about the fight against climate change will be discussed with the world.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres during his speech told the world leaders that they could curtail the temperature up to 1.5C.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said :“#Afghanistan is among the top 10 most vulnerable countries to climate change, despite emitting less than 0.1% of global greenhouse gases.”

Acting Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai in a gathering said countries that harmed Afghanistan's climate should be held responsible in the International Court of Justice.

He said the past four years of conflict left a negative impact on Afghanistan's climate and 80 percent of the country's forest had been destroyed.

