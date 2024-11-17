Uber introduces features to make driver experience safer, easier & fairer

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, 14th November 2024: Uber today unveiled a suite of new features aimed at enhancing the daily experiences of its drivers in India, focusing on safety, fairness, and ease of use.



Uber has more than 1 million monthly active drivers in India who depend on the platform for flexible earning opportunities. The new features and app improvements have been introduced to improve the every day experience of drivers in a way that makes driving with the platform rewarding and fulfilling.



In support of the government's Code on Social Security (CoSS), which seeks to provide a safety net for gig workers, Uber announced promotion of registrations on the e-Shram portal—a unified database for gig workers and unorganised workers. To encourage participation and accelerate registrations, Uber is offering cash incentives to the first 10,000 drivers who register on the portal.



Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India & South Asia, said, “We take pride in being the platform of choice for over a million drivers in India. Our north star is to be the best platform in the world for flexible work, and raise the bar further on the Uber experience. The updates announced today empower drivers, enhance their safety, and offer greater convenience with more transparency in their everyday operations."



Key enhancements based on driver feedback:

Enhanced Safety Measures

Helmet Selfie | Industry-first

The feature prompts two-wheeler drivers to take a quick selfie with their helmet on before starting a trip, ensuring they’re protected while on the road. Using advanced, real-time verification technology, this feature prevents drivers from logging in without a helmet, reinforcing Uber’s commitment to safety and supporting the government’s vision for safer roads. Currently in the final testing stage, Helmet Verification is set to roll out nationwide early next year.



Women Rider Preference | Industry-first

Female drivers now have the option to choose to accept only female riders, a feature that is particularly useful during late hours. Introduced based on driver feedback, this optional feature has already enabled over 21,000 trips. It helps female earners prioritise their safety, drive for longer hours, and boost their earnings.



Audio recording | Industry-first

Drivers can now record audio if they feel uncomfortable or concerned about their safety during trips. The encrypted recordings are not accessible to driver or rider, ensuring privacy. Uber does not access the audio unless the driver chooses to submit it as part of a safety report. This feature, compliant with India’s one-party consent law, is available nationwide. It offers peace of mind in situations where drivers may feel vulnerable during a trip.





Easier driving experience



Upfront tipping

Riders facing delays in securing a ride can now add a tip before the trip begins, incentivizing drivers to accept the request promptly. This feature benefits riders by increasing the likelihood of securing a ride and boosts drivers' earnings.

Instant Payments

Uber's updated payment tech enables drivers to instantly cash out earnings giving them complete freedom and control over their hard-earned money. The feature gives them access to their digital earnings within five seconds, offering up to four cash-outs daily—surpassing the industry standard of up to three times a week - making the Uber experience best in class.

Mentorship | Industry-first

New drivers are paired with seasoned mentors—drivers with over 7,000 trips, a 4.8+ rating, and Uber Pro diamond status—who can provide guidance in local languages on app functionality, market understanding, and more. This initiative helps newcomers acclimate to the platform, while mentors receive compensation for their support.



Fairer processes



Earnings Hub

The revamped Earnings Hub provides a transparent, personalised breakdown of drivers’ weekly earnings. Drivers can see that the major chunk of the fares paid by riders goes to them, and understand what portion went to Uber. It also clearly highlights local government taxes and fees and has details on the tips the driver made that are always 100% paid to them.



Deactivation Review Center | Industry-first

This feature allows drivers to view any actions taken on their profiles, understand the reasons, and appeal decisions with supporting evidence. Uber reviews each appeal carefully to change or stay with its decision. To date, over 5,000 drivers have been reinstated following legitimate appeals.



These initiatives reinforce Uber’s dedication to continuous improvement, ensuring that drivers in India experience greater safety, transparency, and convenience. Uber will continue to prioritise driver feedback as it builds the best platform for flexible work.







