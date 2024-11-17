Bayt.com to Empower Emirati Job Seekers at Tawdheef x Zaheb 2024 as Official Hiring Media Partner

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 14, 2024: Bayt.com, the Middle East’s leading job site with 52 million CVs and over 60,000 employers posting jobs on its platform, has announced its upcoming essential role in empowering Emirati talent at the 18th edition of Tawdheef x Zaheb, the most significant event in the UAE’s annual Emiratisation calendar, taking place from 19-21 November at the ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi. As the Official Hiring Partner, Baytwill engage attendees with targeted activities designed to equip UAE nationals with the skills and tools needed to excel in today’s job market and grow their careers.



Baytwill host a 30-minute workshop in a dedicated activation space focused on career preparedness, providing practical advice and strategies that job seekers can immediately apply. Additionally, Bayt.com’s booth will act as a resource hub where attendees can receive personalized guidance from the platform’s experts enabling them to create stronger CVs and leverage Bayt.com’s suite of tools to maximize their career growth potential.



“We are honoured to participate in Tawdheef x Zaheb as part of our commitment to empowering Emirati professionals and supporting the UAE’s Emiratisation goals,” said Dina Tawfik, VP of Growth at Bayt.com. “Through our partnership with Tawdheef x Zaheb, we aim to serve as a bridge between local talent and employers across the region. Our workshops and consultations are designed to equip Emirati job seekers with the insights and guidance they need to navigate their career paths and achieve their aspirations.”







