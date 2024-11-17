Al Mannai Meets Officials From Amazon Web Services
Date
11/17/2024 2:17:49 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Minister of Communications and Information technology H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai met yesterday with Vice-President of Global Public Sector at Amazon Web Services (AWS) Dave Levy and Global Head of financial Innovation and Digital Assets at AWS Michael B Greenwald. The meeting discussed key topics like the demands of expanding the digital market, and explored the role of artificial intelligence in driving digital transformation in Qatar and the opportunities for operational efficiency.
MENAFN17112024000063011010ID1108893864
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.