Al Mannai Meets Officials From Amazon Web Services

Minister of Communications and Information H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai met yesterday with Vice-President of Global Public Sector at Web Services (AWS) Dave Levy and Global Head of Innovation and Digital Assets at AWS Michael B Greenwald. The meeting discussed key topics like the demands of expanding the digital market, and explored the role of artificial intelligence in driving digital transformation in Qatar and the opportunities for operational efficiency.

