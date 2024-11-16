Ukraine, Japan Sign Agreement On Information Security

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Japan have signed an agreement on information security.

The relevant document was signed during a meeting between Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Foreign Minister of Japan Takeshi Iwaya, Ukrinform reports, referring to the Ukrainian Prime Minister's official Telegram account.

“We also discussed the prospects of Ukraine-Japan cooperation. Japan is among the leaders in supporting Ukraine. The total amount of assistance has already reached $12.1 billion,” Shmyhal wrote.

Among other priorities of cooperation, Shmyhal named support for the energy sector and humanitarian demining. In addition, the parties discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia.

“We appreciate Japan's direct budgetary support, particularly the intention to allocate $3 billion from the use of frozen Russian assets under the G7 initiative,” Shmyhal said.

As reported, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya made a surprise visit to Ukraine on November 16.

Photo: Telegram / Denys Shmyhal