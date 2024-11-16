What's Behind Donald Trump's Promise To End Birthright Citizenship And Halting Birth Tourism

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former US President & now President-elect Donald announced his plan to sign an executive order on Day One of his potential new term to end automatic citizenship for children born to illegal immigrants in the United States.

A day-one priority

“As part of my plan to secure the border, on Day One of my new term in office, I will sign an executive order making clear to agencies that under the correct interpretation of the law, going forward, the future children of illegal aliens will not receive automatic US citizenship,” Trump said.

The policy aims to reinterpret the 14th Amendment, which guarantees citizenship to“[a]ll persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” Trump argues that this has been misinterpreted to include children of illegal immigrants, incentivizing illegal border crossings and practices like“birth tourism.”

Curtailing incentives for illegal immigration

“This policy will choke off a major incentive for continued illegal immigration, deter more migrants from coming, and encourage many of the aliens Joe Biden has unlawfully let into our country to go back to their home countries,” Trump stated.

Under his plan, federal agencies would require at least one parent to be a US citizen or lawful permanent resident for their child to gain automatic citizenship. The executive order would also deny related benefits such as passports, Social Security numbers, and taxpayer-funded welfare to these children.

Trump also pledged to tackle birth tourism, a practice in which foreign nationals travel to the US to give birth, securing citizenship for their child.“Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the planet squat in hotels for their last few weeks of pregnancy to illegitimately and illegally obtain US citizenship for the child,” Trump said, describing the practice as“so horrible and egregious.”