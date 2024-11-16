Statement On NYS Clean Slate Act Taking Effect

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) “As we work to improve public safety and expand economic opportunity for all, the Clean Slate Act will play a critical role in helping New Yorkers find jobs, and opportunities in education. Starting today, individuals who have paid their debt to society, stayed out of the criminal justice system and are looking for a fresh start will begin to benefit from this landmark legislation. I was proud to work with my colleagues in the Legislature, including Senator Zellnor Myrie and Assembly Member Catalina Cruz, to craft a common-sense compromise that lets law enforcement monitor criminal activity while law-abiding individuals have a second chance. That's why we brought together a massive coalition of support - labor leaders, CEOs, advocates and prosecutors - to get this done and change the lives of millions."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.