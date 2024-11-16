Zelensky Names Conditions For Talks With Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Peace negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation are possible only under the conditions where Ukraine is strong and not alone standing against Russia so international support, including from the U.S., is critical.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are possible under the conditions that Ukraine is not alone standing against the Russian Federation, under the conditions that Ukraine is strong. What kind of negotiations are those where you simply talk with the killer? If we talk to Putin and if were are not strengthened, as we are now, this would a losing status for Ukraine at the input. This is not about a just peace. Of course, in a weak situation, there is nothing to do at these talks," he said.

War to end not in abstract way but no exact date clear yet - President

At the same time, Zelensky noted that the position of the U.S. President-elect, Donald Trump, is very important, "the attitude of America toward Ukraine is very important."

"They are on the side of Ukraine today. This is important... America should maintain the position of supporting Ukraine in seeing Russia as an aggressor. This status should remain in place. This is one of the points at the input, which is very important in any negotiation platform. There must still be elements of our victory plan," the head of state emphasized.

Battlefield situation in Ukraine's east“complicated” amid slow enemy advances, Zelensky admits

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Zelensky believes that it is beneficial for Putin to negotiate only on certain conditions of surrender by Ukraine, but no one will allow this to happen.

Photo: President's Office