Trump plans on employing ‘special envoy’ to end Ukraine war

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald plans to appoint a senior special envoy to lead negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict, according to *Fox News*. The envoy, who will be chosen for their credibility, will be tasked with securing a peace settlement, with plans to act quickly on this initiative. This announcement follows Trump’s campaign promise to end the war within 24 hours of taking office, leveraging his relationships with Russian President Vladimir and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



Trump spoke with Zelensky last week and mentioned that he would likely have a conversation with Putin soon. The Russian president has indicated he is ready to engage in dialogue with the incoming US president. Although the Kremlin has been skeptical about Trump’s ability to bring an immediate end to the conflict, Putin has acknowledged that Trump’s peace proposals merit attention.



It remains unclear what kind of resolution Trump will pursue, but Vice President-elect J.D. Vance previously suggested a ceasefire and the creation of a demilitarized zone along the front lines, with Ukraine also agreeing to forgo NATO membership. This proposal has garnered support from Trump’s advisers. Meanwhile, Russia insists that any peace deal must include Ukraine’s recognition of its territorial losses, including Crimea and the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, and that Ukraine must remain neutral and demilitarized.

