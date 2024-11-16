Russia, India plan on upgrading Pantsir missile system

(MENAFN) State-owned defense companies from Russia and India have signed a deal to jointly develop an enhanced version of the Pantsir air defense missile-gun system (ADMG) for India’s military. The agreement, signed last week in Goa, involves Hyderabad-based Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a defense company under the Indian of Defense, and Russia’s Rosoboronexport, a subsidiary of the Rostec defense conglomerate. According to reports, the upgraded Pantsir system will be tailored to meet the specific needs of India’s armed forces.

The deal follows India’s 2018 $5.4 billion agreement with Russia to purchase five batteries of the S-400 air defense system, three of which have already been delivered, with the remaining two scheduled for delivery next year. In addition, there are indications that BDL may manufacture some of the Pantsir systems locally as part of India’s “Make in India” initiative, which aims to boost domestic defense production.

Originally developed by Russia’s Tula Instrument Design Bureau in the 1990s, the Pantsir system offers comprehensive protection against large-scale aerial threats, including drones, helicopters, and fast-moving aircraft, even in electronic warfare conditions. The system has reportedly performed well in recent conflicts, including in Ukraine, and Russia plans to increase its production significantly in 2024. Countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE have already integrated Pantsir systems into their defense infrastructure. Russia has been a key arms supplier to India since the Soviet era, and between 2019 and 2023, it accounted for 34% of India’s defense imports.

