Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 53 Attack Drones Overnight

As of 08:30 on Saturday, November 16, Ukrainian defense forces shot down 53 attack drones out of 83 launched by Russia at Ukraine.

The Air Force of Ukraine said this in a post on social media, Ukrinform reports.

“On the night of November 16, 2024 (from 20:30 on November 15), the enemy struck the Kharkiv region with an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile, launched 83 Shahed-type attack UAVs and unidentified drones from Russia's Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions,” the statement says.

Residential building indamaged in enemy drone attack

As of 08.30, 53 enemy UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in the Cherkasy, Odesa, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

As many as 30 enemy UAVs disappeared from radars in different regions across Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, on Saturday morning, the enemy attacked the Zaporizhzhia district with a drone, damaging a critical infrastructure facility.

