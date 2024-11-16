Aga Syed Hadi & Startup Kashmir Unite To Empower Youth
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In an initiative that is aimed at empowering the youth of central Kashmir's Budgam district and fostering economic development, Aga Syed Mohammad Hadi, President of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian Shariyat Abaad Budgam, met with Shahid Haider Ansari, CEO of Startup Kashmir, at the organization's headquarters in Polo View, Srinagar.
The meeting revolved around strategies to promote self-employment and nurture local startups, with a shared commitment to equip young people with the skills and support needed to build successful businesses. The duo underscored the critical role of youth empowerment in shaping the future of the region's economy.
In the meeting, a decision was taken to establish an entrepreneurship and skill development center in Budgam. The center will by headed by Aga Syed Mohammad Hadi in strategic collaboration with Startup Kashmir, will act as a hub for entrepreneurial training, mentorship, and resource provision. The initiative aims to transform ideas into thriving enterprises, fostering a culture of innovation and self-reliance among the youth.
This collaboration is to set the stage for economic growth and sustainable opportunities for the younger generation.
Earlier, Shahid Haider Ansari met with prominent South Kashmir scholar Dr. Sameer Siddiqi.
“Pleased to meet Shahid Ansari, who has an incredible tale of inspiring youth towards self-reliance. His Startup Kashmir is both a vision and a mission to boost confidence among the youth vis-a-vis socio-economic growth.” Siddiqi had said.
