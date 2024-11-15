Zelensky Believes War To End Sooner Under Trump Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine says there has been some constructive interaction with the U.S. President-elect, Donald Trump, and the Ukrainian side had the opportunity to state its position on the vision of peace in a reasoned manner.

Zelensky said this in an interview with the Suspilne public broadcaster, Ukrinform reports.

"He (Trump) has heard the basis on which we stand. I have not heard anything against our position," he emphasized.

To a clarifying question, whether made a demand for Ukraine to participate in negotiations with Russia, Zelensky answered: "We are an independent country. And we, during this war, both our people and I, personally, are in negotiations with the United States, with both Trump and Biden, and with European leaders, proved that the 'sit and listen' rhetoric doesn't work with us."

to present 10-point internal resilience plan next wee

At the same time, according to the head of state, under the Trump administration, "the war will end sooner."

"It is very important for us to have a just peace, so that we do not feel that we have lost our best people because of the injustice that has been imposed on us. The war will end, but there is no exact date. Certainly, with the policies of the team that will now lead the White House, the war will end sooner. This is their approach, their pledge to their public, and it is also very important to them," Zelensky said.

on Russia's war in Ukraine: "It's gotta stop

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said his administration would focus on bringing Russia's war against Ukraine to an end.

Photo: President's Office