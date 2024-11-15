Former Tyson-Contracted Farm Owner Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty Charges, Following Undercover Investigation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Total of 5 Guilty pleas, including owner and manager, highlights mass systemic issues in animal agriculture

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following an investigation, a former Virginia-based chicken supplier for Tyson Foods, has pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty (case numbers CR23000049) and CR23000049-1). This plea marks a significant development in the case, following a similar guilty plea from the farm's manager in August. Both pleas stem from undercover footage revealing widespread abuse of a flock of 150,000 birds at the facility, captured by Animal Outlook , a national nonprofit animal protection organization.

The farm owner's guilty plea includes a 12-month suspended sentence on each count, along with a prohibition on working with animals for the duration of the sentence. If he resumes animal operations in the future, the facility will be subject to unannounced inspections for a one-year period, ensuring continued oversight. Animal Outlook advocated for a“guilty” plea over a“no contest” plea to ensure the owner accepted full legal responsibility for the mistreatment of animals on his property.

Jareb Gleckel, Staff Attorney for Animal Outlook, commented on the significance of the case:

“The fact that both the owner and manager of this animal agriculture facility have pleaded guilty to the cruelty that occurred under their watch disproves the industry's narrative that animal abuse on farms is merely due to 'a few bad apples.' Animal cruelty is a systemic issue, deeply rooted in the structure of these agricultural operations and the perception of animals as commodities rather than living, thinking, and feeling beings. Until we recognize the inherent value and sentience of animals and stop consuming them, abuse will persist, and animals will continue to suffer.”

The Virginia Court website is expected to update with the public record of the owner's plea shortly, reinforcing Animal Outlook's mission to bring transparency and accountability to the animal agriculture industry. This case serves as a powerful reminder of the need for industry-wide reform to address the structural issues that lead to animal cruelty.

About Animal Outlook: Animal Outlook is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) animal advocacy organization based in Washington, DC, and Los Angeles, CA. It is strategically challenging animal agribusiness through undercover investigations, legal advocacy, corporate and food system reform, and disseminating information about the many harms of animal agriculture, empowering everyone to choose vegan. animaloutlook

Belinda Davis

Animal Outlook

+1 301-891-2458

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.