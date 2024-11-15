Medan Secures Umm Bab Cup With Stunning Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: Hassan bin Ali Hassan-owned Al Matwi, the six-year-old mare Medan (Assy x Djergali) captured the Umm Bab Cup with a commanding victory in the 4th Al Rayyan Race Meeting (Div 1) at Al Uqda Racecourse, yesterday.

In this Purebred Arabian Open Race for horses aged four and above, Mohammed Hassan Al Matwi-trained Medan was well-guided by the famed jockey Soufiane Saadi.

Medan was too good for other competitors as the grey mare completed the 2100m race, two and three-quarter lengths ahead.

H E Sheikha Iman M K Al Thani's Haman (FR), ridden by Olivier d'Andigne, came second, while Al Jeryan Stud's AJS Falak (FR) came third under jockey Szczepan Mazur.

In the post-race ceremony, Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi crowned the winners.



Soufiane Saadi guides Medan to victory in the Umm Bab Cup race. Pictures: Juhaim / QREC

Earlier, Mystical Music (GB), a son of Al Kazeem and Midnight Dance, secured a thrilling victory in the Thoroughbred Handicap (70-90), 3YO+ over 2100m. Owned by Nasser Saeed M S Al Eida and trained by Jassim Ghazali, Mystical Music was expertly ridden by Alberto Sanna as the five-year-old colt clinched the win by a length.

Meanwhile, The Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (80-105), 4YO+ over 1400m saw AJS Kabul (AF AlBahar x Grace T), owned by Al Jeryan Stud, secure a dominant victory. Trained by M H K Al Attiyah and ridden by jockey Szczepan Mazur, AJS Kabul traveled comfortably before making a strong finish to win by a length and three-quarters.

In the day's opening race, Thoroughbred Handicap (0-95), 3YOs, Aafoor (Qurbaan x Filfila), also owned by Al Jeryan Stud and trained by Al Attiyah, secured a clear win by a length and a quarter with Mazur in the saddle.

4th Al Rayyan Race Meeting

Umm Bab Cup (Div 1)

WINNERS

(Horse, trainer, jockey)

Umm Bab Cup, Purebred Arabian Open Race, 4YO+, 2100m

Medan (FR), Mohammed Hassan Al Matwi, Soufiane Saadi

Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (80-105), 4YO+, 1400m

AJS Kabul (QA), M.H.K Al Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur

Thoroughbred Handicap (70-90), 3YO+, 2100m

Mystical Music (GB), Jassim Ghazali, Alberto Sanna

Thoroughbred Handicap (0-95), 3YOs, 2100m

Aafoor (USA), M.H.K Al Attiyah, Szczepan Mazur