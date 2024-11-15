New TSX Listed Stocks To Watch

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of to watch in the Solar, Real Estate, Energy, Tech, Biotech, Restaurant and sectors.

All companies are TSX or TSX Venture listed.

Investor Ideas is always researching and searching for new stocks to add to our growing list of free stock directories. The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

New stocks added today: Stardust Solar Inc. (TSXV: SUN), Findev Inc. (TSXV:FDI), Pulse Seismic (TSX:PSD), CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV:CCEC), Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV:DDD), A & W Food Services of Canada Inc. (TSX:AW), Foraco International (TSX:FAR), Conavi Medical Corp. (TSXV:CNVI)

New Stocks Added to the Cleantech Directories :

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN ) (FSE: 6330) is a leading North American franchisor of renewable energy installation businesses. Franchisees sell and install; PV, energy storage systems and EV chargers. Stardust Solar lends its brand and business management services to entrepreneurs looking to enter the renewable energy industry. Franchisees are supported with suite of services including: system design and engineering; marketing and lead generation; sales support; proposal generation; customer service; financing; and project management. The Company also offers industry leading certified training programs for the design, installation and sale of renewable energy systems. Their courses are approved by CSA and NABCEP.

New Stocks Added to the Real Estate Directories :

Findev Inc. (TSXV:FDI ) is a publicly traded real estate finance company focused on financing real estate developers with shorter-term loans for one to five years during the development or redevelopment process. Loans are secured by investment properties and real estate developments throughout the Greater Toronto Area. Findev's unique market advantages include its expertise in real estate development and access to its real estate development partners. As a result, Findev is uniquely suited to assist developers engaged in challenging projects

New Stocks Added to the Energy Directories & Natural Gas :

Pulse Seismic (TSX:PSD ) is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the western Canadian energy sector. Pulse owns the largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of approximately 65,310 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 829,207 kilometres of 2D seismic. The library extensively covers the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, where most of Canada's oil and natural gas exploration and development occur.

CanCambria Energy Corp . (TSXV:CCEC ) Founded by a team of industry professionals with decades of international experience, CanCambria Energy Corp was incorporated in British Columbia as a oil and natural gas exploration and production company in 2017.

New Stocks Added to the Tech Directories :

Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV:DDD ) Metavista3D users experience a 3D spatial experience on a regular display without headaches and eyestrain caused by Head Mounted Displays (HMDs).

Powered by state-of-the-art holographic technology, the Metavista 3D display projects lifelike, high-definition 3D images that float in mid-air, creating a mesmerizing visual experience. Our patented technology ensures the perfect blend of depth, clarity, and color accuracy, allowing you to explore the Metaverse in ways you never thought possible.

The adaptive multi-view system ensures that every individual enjoys an optimal 3D experience, whether you're watching solo or with a group of friends. With an ultra-wide viewing angle, the Metavista 3D display delivers consistent, high-quality imagery, even as you change positions or move around the room. Designed for the Metaverse, the Metavista 3D display offers seamless integration with all major platforms, providing you with unparalleled access to an ever-growing library of content. From breathtaking virtual landscapes to pulse-pounding gaming, from captivating social events to immersive educational experiences, the Metavista 3D display brings the digital universe to life before your very eyes. The Metavista 3D display is not just a cutting-edge display; it's a gateway to a new world, a boundless universe waiting to be explored. Say goodbye to the constraints of traditional screens and cumbersome VR headsets. Embrace the future of immersive entertainment with the Metavista 3D display, and embark on an unforgettable journey into the heart of the Metaverse.

New Stocks Added to the Restaurant Directories :

A & W Food Services of Canada Inc . (TSX:AW ) is a leading QSR and the second largest burger chain in Canada with a 68-year history of service excellence, menu innovation and value creation. Operating coast-to-coast and serving over 197 million guests annually, A&W restaurants feature famous trade-marked menu items such as The Burger Family®, Chubby Chicken® and A&W Root Beer®.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

Foraco International (TSX:FAR ) is a leading global mineral drilling services company that provides a comprehensive and reliable service offering in mining and water projects. Supported by its founding values of integrity, innovation and involvement, Foraco has grown into the third largest global drilling enterprise with a presence in 21 countries across five continents.

New Stocks Added to the Biotech Directories :

Conavi Medical Corp . (TSXV:CNVI ) is focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Its patented Novasight HybridTM System is the first system to combine both intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) to enable simultaneous and co-registered imaging of coronary arteries. The Novasight Hybrid System has 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and regulatory approval for clinical use from Health Canada, China's National Medical Products Administration, and Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

