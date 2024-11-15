Conexus Medstaff To Partner With Taimaka In Support Of Providing Critical Malnutrition Care To Children In Nigeria - AET...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Conexus MedStaff, a leader in international healthcare recruitment, is proud to partner with Taimaka , an organization providing critical malnutrition care to children in Gombe state, Nigeria.

Acute malnutrition, the world's deadliest for children, affects 45.4 million globally and causes 3.1 million preventable deaths annually. Survivors often face lifelong setbacks.

Grant funding of $2,500 from Conexus will support Taimaka's flagship program, which aims to make malnutrition more scalable and cost-effective.

“Making treatment simpler, cheaper, and more accessible is saving more lives in the most vulnerable communities. Support from organizations like Conexus comes at a critical time for the families we serve as we scale up the program,” said Dr. Abubakar Umar, Co-founder and Medical Director at Taimaka.“This expansion allows us to treat thousands of the sickest children in the world, while proving our model over a wider geographic area.”

Founded in 2020, Taimaka strengthens the healthcare system by training community health workers and equipping them with digital tools, reducing dependency on nurses and doctors. The program provides therapeutic foods, medicines, and vaccinations for child recovery.

“At Conexus, we are committed to giving back to healthcare causes that are important to our employees,” said Andrew Moreton, CEO of Conexus MedStaff.“We believe in supporting projects that help solve global problems and that demonstrate measurable impact. We are honored to partner with Taimaka, as they have treated thousands of children with acute malnutrition to save young lives. The innovation of the team and their ambition to scale this program across Nigerian communities will help thousands more.”

About Conexus MedStaff

Conexus MedStaff is a leading healthcare recruitment, immigration and staffing agency, specializing in employing international registered nurses, international nursing students, and international medical technologists in the U.S. Committed to ethical best practices as a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and earning the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services, Conexus enhances the lives of healthcare professionals while diversifying staffing models for U.S. hospitals and medical laboratories. Recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as a Fastest-Growing Company and a Largest U.S. Staffing Firm, Conexus supports the personal and professional growth of its healthcare professionals through an award-winning education program and global social responsibility programs. Learn more at .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink