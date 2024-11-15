SP500 Quiet Correction

Date
11/15/2024 2:12:08 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
The US S&P500 hovered close to 6000, a new psychologically important level. In the second half of the week, the market's momentum needed to be clearer. This was due to both fatigue from the 5% rally from the lows of the 4th and the steady appreciation of the dollar.
MENAFN15112024000156011031ID1108891040
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.