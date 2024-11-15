Amir Azerbaijan President Discuss World Developments

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev bilateral relations, ways to enhance and develop them, and the most prominent regional and international developments. The Amir also discussed, in a phone call he made FRiday with President Aliyev, the participation of Qatar in the UN Framework on Climate Change of the Parties (COP29), currently being held in Baku.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.