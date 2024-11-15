Amir Azerbaijan President Discuss World Developments
Date
11/15/2024 2:02:29 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev bilateral relations, ways to enhance and develop them, and the most prominent regional and international developments.
The Amir also discussed, in a phone call he made FRiday with President Aliyev, the participation of Qatar in the UN Framework convention on Climate Change conference of the Parties (COP29), currently being held in Baku.
MENAFN15112024000067011011ID1108890925
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.