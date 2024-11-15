Old Trapper Proud Sponsor Of The Dr. Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Old Trapper, a leading brand in the beef jerky industry, announces their official sponsorship of the 2024 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game, set to take place on December 7th at the AT&T in Arlington, Texas.

Known for its quality and dedication to delivering the best snacking experience, Old Trapper will join fans, athletes, and families for one of college football's most highly anticipated games. As part of the sponsorship, Old Trapper signage will be seen throughout the AT&T stadium and in televised coverage by ABC. Fans at the game can look forward to interactive on-site activities, including a custom Old Trapper video booth experience and complimentary jerky available throughout the fan fest and for Big 12 tailgaters in the surrounding parking lots.

"As we continue to expand our footprint in college sports, we're proud to sponsor this year's Dr. Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. "The Big 12 represents dedication, competition, and excitement, core values that resonate with our brand. This sponsorship reinforces Old Trapper's commitment to supporting events that bring people together in the spirit of rivalry and camaraderie. We're looking forward to Old Trapper jerky fueling the enthusiasm of fans as they cheer on their favorite teams."

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit .

