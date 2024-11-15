Sri Lanka Pres. Party Sweeps Parliament Election

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's Jathika Jana Balawegaya (National People's Power) won 159 seats out of total 225 Parliament seats bagging 61.56 percent of votes, said Election Commission on Friday.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya of opposition leader Sajith Premadasa came second with 40 seats winning 17.66 percent of votes. Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi representing Tamil aspirations in the country won 2.31 percent votes to bag eight seats, it said.

New Front won five seats bagging 4.49 percent votes. Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and Sri Lanka Muslim Congress obtained three seats each, while several smaller parties won remaining seats.

The government under Dissanayake faces several tough tasks as the country is going through a major economic crisis. The Indian Ocean island country is also facing internal problems due to ethnic and religious differences. (pickup previous)

