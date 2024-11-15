U.S. Special Representative For Ukraine Recovery Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma, who also currently serves as the U.S. special representative for Ukraine's economic recovery, arrived in Kyiv for a visit.

This was announced by the United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on X, Ukrinform reports.

"Great to welcome Richard Verma back to Kyiv. Ukraine's economic recovery opens the door to U.S. business to invest in Ukraine's future and in a partnership in defense, technology, and other areas that will benefit both our countries," she wrote in the post.

As reported, since September 2023, Penny Pritzker has held the position of the U.S. special representative for Ukraine's economic recovery of Ukraine. After the end of her tenure, Richard Verma took over.

In this position, Verma will follow the model introduced by his predecessor.

Photo: US Embassy in Ukraine/X