Launch Of Israeli Early Warning System In Ukraine At Final Stage Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Israel has provided Ukraine with everything necessary to launch an early warning system, and this process is already in its final stages.

This was stated by Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniychuk, at the 5th Kyiv Jewish Forum, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"As part of Israel's assistance to Ukraine, the Israeli side has fully provided everything needed to create an early warning system. We are at the final stage of its launch in Ukraine. In fact, part of it is already being utilized, including three-dimensional Israeli-made radars that are currently being used by the military," said the diplomat.

Korniychuk also highlighted that "our two wars are very closely connected."

"We have common partners... and common enemies - Iran and its proxies, backed by the Russian Federation. Massive stockpiles of Russian weapons, fresh from last year's production, have been used in Lebanon. I wouldn't be surprised if North Korean missiles are found there tomorrow because this is all part of the current axis of evil," he added.

As previously reported, in June 2023, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen stated that Ukrainian and Israeli military personnel are jointly working on the implementation of an air raid warning system for Ukraine on Polish territory.