Woman Injured In Russian Strikes On Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched six on the Nikopol district in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region on Thursday, using kamikaze drones.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced this in a Telegram post , according to Ukrinform.

"The aggressor struck the Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and deployed the Grad multiple launch rocket system," Lysak said.

The attacks targeted the Nikopol, Myrove and Marhanets communities, he said.

"A 51-year-old woman was injured. She received medical assistance and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis," Lysak added.

He stressed that the occupiers had also hit the Zelenodolsk community in the Kryvyi Rih district with a drone, damaging infrastructure. No casualties were reported.

Photo credit: Serhii Lysak / Facebook