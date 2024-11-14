Israeli Occupation Airstrikes On Lebanon Claim 27 Lives

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The Israeli air force launched fierce on various parts of Lebanon on Thursday, killing at least 27 people and wounding dozens of others.

One of these attacks targeted Arabsalim town in Nabatiyeh District, south Lebanon, killing six people, including four medics, according to a statement by the Lebanese of Health.

Another air attack on the southern town of Al-Bayadh killed four people.

Eight people were killed and 27 others in an air attack Al-Shaab district of Baalbek city.

Seven medics were killed in a similar attack on Duris village, southwest Baalbek, Bekaa Valley, northeast Lebanon.

Two other persons were killed in two separate attacks on Bezhel and Kfarsaroun, according to the NNA report. (end)

