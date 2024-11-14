Teqtivity Tackles Healthcare's Hidden Technology Crisis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Teqtivity's IT Asset Management (ITAM) solution cuts through the chaos of device management while helping healthcare providers maintain HIPAA compliance and avoid costly violations.

Effective ITAM Solutions Can Help Hospitals Avoid HIPAA Violations as Data Breaches Compromise 10 Million Records Per Month

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hospitals face a hidden crisis: managing hundreds of thousands of connected devices sensitive patient data. The stakes are staggering-healthcare organizations now face an average of 10 million compromised patient records monthly. The root cause? Hospitals struggle to secure and monitor their vast networks of connected devices, leaving them vulnerable to cyberattacks, which now account for 94% of all healthcare data breaches. For healthcare providers, these security gaps represent catastrophic financial and regulatory risks.Teqtivity 's IT Asset Management (ITAM) solution cuts through the chaos of device management while helping healthcare providers maintain HIPAA compliance and avoid costly violations."Healthcare organizations are facing a silent crisis in managing their expanding IT ecosystems," explains Hiren Hasmukh, CEO and Founder of Teqtivity. "When a single hospital has to track hundreds of thousands of connected devices-each potentially housing sensitive patient data-traditional asset management approaches aren't sufficient. This isn't just about inventory but patient safety and data security."Teqtivity's ITAM solution addresses these critical challenges through:- Comprehensive Asset Visibility: Real-time monitoring of all connected devices, from critical care equipment to IoT devices- Automated Compliance Management: Streamlined processes for maintaining regulatory compliance across all technology assets- Vendor Management: Oversight of the complex network of healthcare technology vendors- Lifecycle Management: Proactive maintenance scheduling and lifecycle management for critical healthcare equipment“Hospitals can't afford blind spots when it comes to devices that contain sensitive patient data," Hasmukh notes. "Our solution gives healthcare providers a clear view of every device in their network, so they can focus on what matters-patient care.”About TeqtivityTeqtivity is a provider of IT asset management (ITAM) solutions designed to help organizations track and manage their IT assets throughout their lifecycle. Its software gives organizations the visibility they need to make informed decisions about their assets and helps them save time and money. To learn more about Teqtivity, please visit

