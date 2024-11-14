Hard Rock Hotel && Casino Bristol& Celebrates Grand Opening

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

- Bristol Property is Virginia's First Hard Rock Location -

BRISTOL, Va., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol

celebrated its highly anticipated grand opening Thursday morning with Hard Rock's iconic guitar smash ceremony.

When 'Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock' opened in July 2022, it was Virginia's first casino.

The event featured Hard Rock executives and partners, state and local officials, local community members, and business and civic leaders, and was followed by the casino officially opening its doors to the public at noon.

Located at 500 Gate City Highway in Bristol, the 620,000-square-foot resort features nearly 1,500 slot machines, more than 50 table games, a sportsbook, 300-plus hotel rooms and seven unique dining options, including a signature Hard Rock Cafe. The venue also offers a 2,000-plus seat Hard Rock Live, Rock Shop, designated non-smoking and high limit gaming areas, authentic music memorabilia and more.

"This is such a monumental moment for the Bristol community and Hard Rock," said Jon Lucas, COO of Hard Rock International. "Hard Rock's music heritage is a natural fit for Bristol, the 'Birthplace of Country Music.' We look forward to serving Bristol and the surrounding region with world-class gaming, dining and entertainment offerings."



"This milestone brings great pride to Bristol," said Jim McGlothlin, chairman of The United Company, and Clyde Stacy, president of Par Ventures. "Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is creating well-paying jobs and generating new tax revenue across Southwest Virginia, and local businesses in the Tri-Cities region are already seeing increased tourism and spending. None of this would have been realized without the support of Bristol's residents and leaders."

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol operated from its temporary facility, 'Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock,' from July 2022 until Nov. 11, 2024. The temporary casino welcomed more than 3 million guests, paid over $68 million in gaming taxes to the Commonwealth of Virginia, donated more than $960,000 to support local community nonprofit organizations, and paid over $262 million in jackpots.

The project created approximately 900-1,000 construction-specific jobs and is expected to create over 1,400 full-time and part-time jobs.



"This is such an amazing day for Bristol," said Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol . "The support from the Bristol community has been inspirational to our dedicated team, which has worked around the clock to prepare for today's grand opening. We look forward to offering guests Hard Rock's world-renowned amenities combined with Bristol's legendary hospitality and service."

The opening weekend celebration continues with concert performances by Blake Shelton on Thursday at 7 p.m., followed by Soul Asylum on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. Both events will take place in the new Hard Rock Live entertainment venue, a state-of-the-art 23,000-square-foot space that will be the premier destination for live entertainment in the region. To view upcoming Hard Rock Live events, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" hardrock/bristol/entertainment/hard-rock-liv .

For more information about Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" hardrock/bristo .

For information regarding career opportunities with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" hardrock/bristol/career .

Background materials on the project – including bios and photos – can be accessed via .

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 74 countries spanning 313 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Its Unity by Hard RockTM global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties around the world. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock International became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021 and has since been honored fourfold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit

or href="" rel="nofollow" hardroc .

SOURCE Hard Rock International

