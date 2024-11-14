Zyler Launches 2-In-1 Digital Dressing Room With Size Recommendation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zyler 's new 2-in-1 tool makes eCommerce more Personalized and Immersive by integrating Virtual Try-On with Size Recommendation TechnologyZyler is a pioneering Virtual Try-On (VTO) company revolutionising the eCommerce experience. Today, they launched a new solution which offers their flagship VTO product, the Digital Dressing RoomTM, alongside Prime AI 's proven Size Recommendation (SR) tool. This will be an industry game-changer because it offers consumers both emotional, via the VTO, and functional, via the SR, ways to make the right purchase decision.Fashion eCommerce return rates are scarily high, ranging from 25%, to as much as 60%. (Coresight Research 2023, Statista 2024). This is a significant pain point for everyone involved - from the customer, to brands, to the planet. From our internal research, one third of consumers say that the main reason they want to use VTO is so they don't need to buy multiple items and sizes and then return unwanted products.Powered by a proprietary AI and machine vision methodology, Zyler's VTO product is both intuitive and easy to use. A seductive 'Try it on' button is easily implemented onto a brand's website on its product description or listing page. And for consumers, they need only enter three measurements and upload one profile image before instantly seeing themselves in an entire brand's collection. More than 75% of consumers describe the tool as 'fun' and 'helpful' which explains why, on average, they try on more than 60 products each time they visit a brand website.Zyler developed this integrated solution because when they asked fashion customers what frustrated them most about online shopping, more than half complained about the difficulty of choosing the right size.“We are excited to unveil Zyler's new 2-in-1 solution, which combines our Virtual Try-On with Prime AI's Size Recommendation technology,” said Alexander Berend, CEO of Zyler.“It resolves two of the biggest challenges in fashion eCommerce - finding the right fit and making online shopping engaging and personalized. By allowing customers to try on apparel and receive accurate size recommendations virtually, we are enhancing the shopping process, helping to reduce returns and increase customer satisfaction. This launch marks a major step forward in how consumers interact with fashion online, making shopping more fun, immersive, and efficient.”The size recommendation feature is powered by Prime AI, who were chosen as a partner due to their proven track record and the accuracy of their technology.“We are thrilled to partner with Zyler to accelerate the modernisation of the fashion retail industry using Artificial Intelligence technologies that evolve alongside the demands of online shoppers and retailers”, said Martynas Ragelis, Co-Founding Partner of Prime AI.“By providing sizing recommendations powered by our proprietary neural networks, we will help Zyler's clients serve their customers better and enhance the overall shopping experience.”The intelligent tool benefits both brands and consumers. Brands report boosted engagement and conversion rates of up to 18% and returns can be reduced by up to 26%. Also, Statista (2024) reports that less than 15% of European fashion consumers have experienced VTO, which means adding it as a service could deliver considerable competitive advantage.For consumers, Zyler's software offers a convenient, immersive and personalised shopping experience. 90% of users say that being able to try on many products instantly is of most value to them. Therefore it is the perfect tool for product discovery as it gives consumers a reason to return again and again to a brand's website.An open demo of the 2-in-1 tool can be experienced on Zyler's site here.Notes to EditorsAbout ZylerZyler is an AI-powered virtual try-on solution for fashion brands and retailers that allows customers to see garments on themselves instantly. Zyler was created by Anthropics Technology – an AI technology solutions company based in London, UK. Zyler has already collaborated with fashion and luxury brands including John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Moss, Goddiva and Larusmiani. Retail Week named Zyler one of the top ten AI powered businesses in the UK in 2024.About Prime AIPrime AI specialises in AI-powered solutions for clothing and footwear retailers, offering advanced size-fitting, visual search, and AI Photoshoot tools. Their technology reduces refunds by helping customers find the right size and fit, but also allows customers to discover visually similar products quickly. Trusted by global brands, Prime AI boosts conversion rates and reduces refunds, making retailers more profitable and environmentally friendly. To explore Prime AI's full tech stack, visit their website at .Contact:

