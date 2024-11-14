Punjab's New IT Policy Positions Mohali As North India's IT Hub

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mohali, Nov 14 (KNN) The Punjab is set to implement a transformative Information (IT) policy aimed at making Mohali the premier IT hub of North India, potentially creating around 55,000 new job opportunities.

Punjab for and Commerce, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, announced this ambitious plan during the 'Industry in Punjab: Challenges in Growth' session at the 'Vision Punjab 2047' event.

Sond emphasised that the state's business-friendly industrial policy and modern infrastructure have sparked significant interest from IT companies and delegations.

He credited these factors as key to Punjab's growing appeal for establishing operations in the region. Sond further highlighted the success of the 'Invest Punjab' portal, which has played a pivotal role in achieving national performance metrics. Over 58,000 small and medium industries have been registered under the portal-a record milestone.

In his speech, Sond revealed that Punjab is undergoing major reforms aimed at enhancing its industrial capabilities. He disclosed that plans are in place to upgrade the focal points of five cities, with these areas becoming models of excellence in industrial infrastructure.

He expressed confidence that the state's industrial sector is on the cusp of rapid growth, driven by its pro-business policies. Over the past two-and-a-half years, Punjab has attracted investments worth over Rs 86,000 crore, and efforts to boost this further are ongoing.

Sond also addressed the expansion of Punjab's tourism sector and the development of agro-based industries, highlighting a balanced approach to economic growth.

Responding to concerns about the state's environmental challenges, particularly Ludhiana's Buddha Nullah, he assured the public that the cleaning and restoration plan was in its final stages and would begin once approved by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Minister Harjot Singh Bains also contributed to the discussion, outlining the introduction of new technical education courses and ongoing certification programs designed to equip Punjab's workforce with industry-relevant skills, further supporting the state's industrial expansion.

